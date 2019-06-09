Bart Starr remembered as one of NFL’s greatest heroes

AP

Bart Starr died two weeks ago at the age of 85. The MVP of the first two Super Bowls was remembered at a public memorial event in his native Alabama on Sunday, Greg Garrison of al.com reports.

Starr’s family also plans a private funeral.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was among those who spoke at the event attended by several hundred people Sunday.

Goodell called Starr “the most decent man I ever met,” recalling the hand-written letters he received from the Hall of Fame quarterback before the start of every season.

“Bart Starr will always be the league’s true north,” Goodell said, via Garrison.

David Baker, the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said the NFL has never “had a greater hero than Bart Starr.”

“This is a man who made history every time he stepped on a field and every time he had a conversation off it,” Baker said.

Starr’s wife, Cherry, and son, Bart Starr Jr., were among others who spoke at the memorial.

The Packers have announced plans for tributes to Starr during the 2019 season.

Starr led the Packers to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro.