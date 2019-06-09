Brian Schottenheimer: Jacob Hollister’s been a “terrific acquisition”

Getty Images

The Patriots have said goodbye to a few tight ends this offseason and Jacob Hollister‘s departure didn’t draw the most headlines, but he may be in position to have a pretty big impact on the 2019 season for the Seahawks.

Seattle sent a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick to the Patriots in order to acquire Hollister, who played in 23 games for New England over the last two seasons. Hollister caught eight passes for 94 yards in those outings, but could far surpass those numbers if he continues making a good impression on the team.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer praised Hollister last week and compared some of his ability as a pass-catcher to wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

“Terrific acquisition, he has had a great camp,” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s website. “The speed element is awesome, really good route-runner. A lot like Tyler in terms of the instincts, just the ability to get open. He has a great feel for coverages, man and zone, things like that. . . . He has been a great acquisition, he really has.”

There’s not much between Hollister and a continued role in the offense come the regular season. Will Dissly is returning from a torn patellar tendon, which has left Ed Dickson and Nick Vannett as the experienced tight ends on the roster this offseason.