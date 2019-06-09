Daniel Jones “thinking quicker” as offseason program comes to an end

AP

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones took part in his first full-squad minicamp last week and one of his teammates noted a difference in the sixth overall pick from where he was just over a month ago.

Tight end Evan Engram wasn’t practicing last week, so he got to observe Jones and said he can see the quarterback “getting confident” in what he can do in the team’s offense. Jones said he feels he’s improved on a daily basis and explained the mental process that’s allowed that to happen.

“I think just thinking quicker,” Jones said, via NJ.com. “That’s the challenge for young guys to be able of react and just play. It’s about thinking as quick as you can and making the right decision as quick as you can. I’m just working on that. I think that’s the challenge. That’s the biggest part of playing the position, making the right decision as quick as you can. I’m just trying to do that.”

The Giants have given no sign that they are rethinking their plan to have Eli Manning start at quarterback when the 2019 season gets underway. Continued improvement by Jones this summer may not alter that approach, but it could put some urgency behind the eventual changing of the guard.