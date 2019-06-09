Denzel Ward: Practicing with Odell Beckham will get me to “next level”

AP

The Browns didn’t have wide receiver Odell Beckham on the field much during their offseason practices, but his appearances were enough to make an impression on cornerback Denzel Ward.

Ward spent time guarding Beckham one-on-one and said that he believes that repeated doses of that in training camp will allow him to make strides after a strong rookie season.

“It was exciting,” Ward said, via Ohio.com. “I love going against Odell, someone who’s going to compete, and he’s going to get me ready for the games. We have a lot of conversations. I told him he’s going to be one of the reasons my game goes to the next level. I definitely enjoy [the competition], and [I’m] looking forward to going against him more and Jarvis [Landry] and a lot of those receivers.”

Beckham said “iron sharpens iron” when asked this week about what will happen on the practice field this summer, so it seems the Browns expect to make gains on both sides of the ball thanks to the Ward-Beckham battles.