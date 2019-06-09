Evan Engram: “Not my choice” to miss team drills during minicamp

Getty Images

Tight end Evan Engram didn’t participate in team drills during the Giants’ mandatory minicamp. But he insists that he could have participated.

“Not my choice,” Engram said Saturday, via Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com. “One hundred percent.”

Engram has an unspecified injury, but it apparently won’t be an issue when training camp rolls around.

“I’m good,” Engram said. “I’m just being smart. I don’t really need anything crazy right now. I’m still just trying to be healthy for the summer and be ready for camp.”

Dunleavy notes that Engram participated in OTAs the preceded the mandatory event. The Giants have one more week of voluntary practices before shutting things down until July 24.

“Just the Giants being a little precautious,” Engram said. “Since Day One, anything, they are going to be smart with, especially in the offseason.”

A first-round pick in 2017, Engram missed five games last season due to injury. His production dipped from 722 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a rookie to 577 and three last year.

As New York tries to replace the production lost as a result of receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s trade to Cleveland, Engram could become a key contributor — especially if the Giants become committed to an offensive philosophy that focuses on heavy doses of running back Saquon Barkley that can set up play-action passes. With a chip block and a delayed release from the line of scrimmage, Engram could find plenty of openings vacated by zealous defenders trying to bottle up Barkley, the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 2018.