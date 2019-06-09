Former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta hopes to buy an NFL team

Getty Images

The last time an NFL team was on the market, when the Panthers sold last year, former Ultimate Fighting Championship owners Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta expressed interest in buying the team. They were ultimately outbid by David Tepper, but they’re still interested if another team becomes available.

The Fertitta brothers sold the UFC for $4 billion, and they also make plenty of money from the Station Casinos empire they inherited from their father, so they could likely make a competitive offer the next time a team is up for sale. Lorenzo Fertitta says it’s something he continues to ponder.

“Always wanted to do that,” Fertitta told TMZ.com. “Still looking around but right now, there’s no opportunities.”

Fertitta said he’d be interested in any of the 32 franchises. Just as soon as one of the owners is willing to sell.