Jermaine Kearse hopes familiar offense brings rebound from “unfortunate situation”

AP

Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse set career highs in catches and receiving yards with the Jets in 2017, but his second season with the team wasn’t as successful.

Kearse missed two games and never clicked with Sam Darnold on his way to 37 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown. The Jets didn’t make a bid to bring Kearse back and he lingered on the market until signing with the Lions last week.

“It’s just something that I want to move on from,” Kearse said, via ESPN.com. “It was just an unfortunate year. We had some changes that happened and just things didn’t work out. Ready to just move on and get back on the field and show what I can do, what I did two years before and be able to add on to that and just let last year go. Last year was just an unfortunate situation that happened.”

Landing with the Lions reunites Kearse with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who had the same role in Seattle when Kearse was with the Seahawks. He said his familiarity with Bevell was “a huge attraction” when the Lions gave him a call and he’ll try to use that as a springboard to a rebound season in Detroit.