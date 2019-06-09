Joe Staley extension leaves entire 49ers OL signed through 2021

Getty Images

After a two-year contract extension for left tackle Joe Staley was announced this week, 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that maintaining continuity with a 12-year starter “made too much sense” for the team to consider moving on without him.

Staley isn’t the only member of the line locked up for a while. Left guard Laken Tomlinson and right guard Mike Person are also signed through 2021 while center Weston Richburg is under contract until 2022. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey‘s rookie deal comes with an option for the 2022 season, so a group that came together last year is set to remain in place for a while.

“It’s going to be really cool because it is rare to have an offensive line, potentially, be able to stay together for a really long time, especially in this day and age,” Staley said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Going into this second year, we feel so much more connection with each other.”

Stability on the offensive line won’t lift the 49ers back into contention by itself, but matching it with better health at key positions would push the offense in the right direction this year.