“Many” candidates under consideration for Texans G.M. job

The Texans abruptly fired G.M. Brian Gaine on Friday. They’ll apparently cast a broad net when it comes to replacing him.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that there will be “many” candidates for the job. McClain lists as “possible” persons to be considered Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort, former Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie, former Chiefs G.M., former Patriots director of player personnel, and most recently former Falcons assistant G.M. Scott Pioli.

The first candidate to interview the job reportedly will be former Browns G.M. Ray Farmer.

The power structure in Houston remains unclear, specifically as it relates to the division of authority between the next G.M. and coach Bill O’Brien. Ultimately, that’s a determination for owner Cal McNair to make, but that assessment will be influenced heavily by the specific content of O’Brien’s current contract.

Moving forward, the question will be whether O’Brien’s job is in jeopardy, and that will be driven largely by the next hire made by McNair. As explained in connection with the Jets’ recently-filled vacancy, the Texans can either hire the person O’Brien wants, or they can hire someone who has no connection to O’Brien.

If McNair chooses the latter, the next question becomes whether the next G.M. will embark on an effort to hire his own head coach, presumably after the 2019 season.

Making the decision even more intriguing is that Gaine essentially was an O’Brien hire, and Gaine didn’t work out. Cal McNair’s next move will entail either giving O’Brien a second bite at the apple, or making a move for someone who may eventually (or sooner than that) want someone other than O’Brien coach the team.