Martin Mayhew interviewing for Texans G.M. job

The Texans aren’t wasting any time in their search for a new General Manager.

According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, former Lions General Manager Martin Mayhew is in Houston to interview for the job created by the surprise firing of Brian Gaine on Friday.

Mayhew’s currently working for the 49ers as their vice president of player personnel.

The former Washington and Tampa Bay cornerback (nine years as a player) has also worked for the Giants after his stint in charge of the Lions.

The Texans also reportedly plan to interview former Browns G.M. Ray Farmer, among the “many” candidates for the job.