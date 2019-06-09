Martin Mayhew interviewing for Texans G.M. job

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 9, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT
The Texans aren’t wasting any time in their search for a new General Manager.

According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, former Lions General Manager Martin Mayhew is in Houston to interview for the job created by the surprise firing of Brian Gaine on Friday.

Mayhew’s currently working for the 49ers as their vice president of player personnel.

The former Washington and Tampa Bay cornerback (nine years as a player) has also worked for the Giants after his stint in charge of the Lions.

The Texans also reportedly plan to interview former Browns G.M. Ray Farmer, among the “many” candidates for the job.

  1. Long Time Lions Fan here. He’s not a terrible GM and his situation in Detroit was one of having to take a few chances to rebuild. But his misses were big and notable – Ebron ahead of Donald and even OBJ. Lack of late round depth. Lack of depth on the roster via FA. Sure, his hands were tied a bit by the big contracts Stafford and CJ, but he wasn’t able to find enough hits to take this team to the next level.

  2. Longtime lions fan here, he def was an upgrade from Millen and had some decent drafts (2013) but the Suh miscalculation and drafting Ebron when you had more pressing needs at offensive tackle(Lewan) , wr Beckham or taking Donald as a contingency plan for Suh did him in. All of those guys made way more sense than Ebron. But like his predecessor he liked his shiny toys and he missed on most of them. Titus Young being the big other miss that comes to mind. If he doesn’t draft Ebron he might still have a job in Detroit.

  3. Given the ownership’s track record and the existence or at least the spirit of the Rooney rule (which I’m not even sure applies to GMs), Mayhew shouldn’t get his hopes up.

