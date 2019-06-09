Some former Bears weren’t John Fox fans

Getty Images

Former NFL coach John Fox took the Panthers and Broncos to the Super Bowl. He didn’t have quite the same impact on the Bears, and a couple of notable Bears from past years are glad Fox is gone.

“Thank God John Fox’s ass is out of town,” Hall of Fame defensive lineman Dan Hampton said during a weekend event held in connection with the team’s 100th season celebration, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Thank God.”

Former Bears safety Gary Fencik was slightly more measured and diplomatic (but far less fun).

“What I find refreshing, I liked John Fox, but John Fox didn’t treat fans with respect,” Fencik said. “And I’m a [Bears] fan. I’m a season ticket holder. And it was kind of like, ‘You don’t deserve to know,’ or ‘I’m not going to give you a lot of information.’ What I really like about Matt [Nagy] is I think he recognizes and respects that the fans aren’t idiots.”

Fox definitely adopted a far more guarded approach when he landed in Chicago. That works when you win. When you lose, it greases the skids to unemployment.

The Bears now have a winner in Nagy, and for the first time since the mid-1980s reason to believe that the team will be in the mix for postseason appearances not once every few years but consistently.