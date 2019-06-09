Steelers hoping Stephon Tuitt becomes a finisher

Getty Images

The Steelers signed Stephon Tuitt to a five-year, $60 million contract before the 2017 season opener. He has yet to make a Pro Bowl, though his $13.6 million salary cap figure ranks third on the team this season behind only Cameron Heyward and Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers are hoping his time is now, as is Tuitt, who wants to live up to the contract.

“Everybody goes at their own pace in this,” Heyward said of his teammate, via Joe Rutter of the Tribune-Review. “It’s about being healthy when the season starts. As he continues to progress and work, he’s going to be a heck of a player.”

Tuitt, a second-round choice in 2014, made 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a career-high 20 quarterback pressures last season. A hyperextended elbow kept him out of two games in the middle of the season.

“It’s finishing, being a better finisher,” Tuitt said. “Once I become a better finisher, I’ll be more dominant and make more plays for the team.”

The Steelers hope he becomes a finisher sooner rather than later.