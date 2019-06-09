Vikings install rookie Garrett Bradbury as starting center

AP

There was little doubt from the moment he became a first-round pick. There is no doubt now.

Rookie first-rounder Garrett Bradbury will become the Vikings’ starting center.

“Oh yeah, that is where he’s going to be, and hopefully he will stay there for a long time,” Vikings assistant head coach and offensive adviser Gary Kubiak said recently, via Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Immediately after the Vikings selected Bradbury with the 18th overall pick, some thought that Bradbury would play guard, and that Pat Elflein would remain at center. It has since become clear that Bradbury will indeed play center, and that Elflein will move.

“He is doing great,” Kubiak said of Bradbury. “For a rookie to be put in there at center from Day One, it’s hard on him. But he is doing a good job.”

Elflein seems to be doing well, too.

“Pat has moved over to left guard and been a big-time pro, stepped in there and working really hard,” Kubiak said. “The guys are working good together.”

The Vikings are revamping their offensive scheme, embracing Kubiak’s zone blocking running attack that requires offensive linemen who can move, not simply push. And if it helps the Vikings move the ball on the ground better than they did in 2018, the Vikings could be back in the postseason when January rolls around.