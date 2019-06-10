25 years later, O.J. Simpson will “never revisit” the double murder

Getty Images

Twenty-five years ago on Wednesday, someone killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. A criminal jury concluded that it wasn’t Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson. A civil jury later concluded that it was.

Regardless, Simpson won’t be talking about the incident as the anniversary approaches.

“We don’t need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives,” O.J. Simpson told the Associated Press. “The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives.”

Three years ago, a multi-part ESPN documentary focused on the case, and the top takeaway for me was that Simpson definitely committed the murders.

The $33.5 million wrongful death verdict against Simpson contributed to his eventual nine-year incarceration, thanks to a bungled effort to retrieve memorabilia that he believed someone had stolen from him. Since Simpson’s release from prison, he has chosen to stay in Las Vegas.

He apparently won’t be choosing to talk about the murders. Once upon a time, he vowed to find the real killer. Many would say Simpson finds the real killer every day, when shaving or brushing his teeth.