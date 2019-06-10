“40 yards of Gold” can be seen on TV for almost $40

Getty Images

I’m still skeptical that a bracket-style, made-for-TV 40-yard dash event will actually happen, because I can’t imagine NFL teams being thrilled with players under contract risking a pulled hamstring or worse less than a month before camp.

But 40 Yards of Gold is still pushing forward.

It’s due to happen on June 29. Via John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the event can be seen on TV for $39.95.

The 16-participant, 15-race event will be held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Players who have committed include 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin, Saints receiver Ted Ginn Jr., Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Jets receiver Robby Anderson, Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes, Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, and Washington cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

The final roster of racers omits Bears running back Tarik Cohen, Ravens running back Mark Ingram, Cardinals safety Budda Baker, Giants receiver Corey Coleman, and Titans safety Kevin Byard. Each previously were touted as participants in the event. There’s a good chance that each has heard from his current NFL team that it’s not a good idea to engage in a series of all-out, head-to-head sprints so close to the launch of preseason practice.