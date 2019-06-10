49ers promote three in personnel department

Getty Images

The 49ers announced Monday that they have promoted Salli Clavelle, Travis Dauro and Crowley Hanlon to new roles in the team’s personnel department.

In addition, Dominic DeCicco has a new college region to scout, and the 49ers added Fred Gammage III, Ryan Kessenich and Steve Slowik to the personnel department.

Clavelle will serve as a pro personnel analyst, Dauro as the college scouting coordinator and Hanlon as the pro personnel coordinator. Clavelle assisted the college and pro scouting departments in their evaluation of NFL talent last season as a scouting assistant.

DeCicco will move from midlands area scout to the west area scout, with Kessenich taking over the midlands area.

Gammage will serve as a pro personnel analyst and Slowik as a scouting assistant.