A.J. Brown will sit out team periods this week

Getty Images

The Titans will take a cautious approach with receiver A.J. Brown, sitting him out during team periods this week, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

Brown tweaked his hamstring during an organized team activity last Tuesday. Later that day, the second-round draft pick tweeted two emojis — a thumb’s up and prayer hands — that seemed to indicate he was OK.

He will participate in the individual parts of the team’s minicamp, which begins Tuesday.

The Titans have struggled to select and develop receivers out of college, with Derrick Mason the only drafted receiver the team has had success with over the past several years. Mason retired after the 2011 season.

The Titans found Drew Bennett as an undrafted free agent in 2001, and he started 57 games in five seasons.

Since 2009, the Titans have spent three first-rounders on receivers (Corey Davis, Kendall Wright and Kenny Britt), three second-rounders on receivers (Dorial Green-Beckham, Justin Hunter and Brown), two third-rounders on receivers (Taywan Taylor and Damian Williams) and four third-day choices on receivers (Tajae Sharpe, Tre McBride, Marc Mariani and Dominique Edison).

The Titans still have hope Davis develops into the wideout they thought he was when Tennessee used the fifth overall choice on him in the 2017 draft. But their search continues with Brown.