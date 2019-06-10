Arthur Moats announces his retirement

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Arthur Moats says he has played his final snap.

Moats announced his retirement on social media Monday with a post thanking the Bills, Steelers and fans of both teams for their support over the course of his career.

Moats was a Bills sixth-round pick out of James Madison in 2010 and played four years for the team. He spent the next four years with the Steelers and signed with the Cardinals last year, but landed on injured reserve before the season started. He was released off I.R. in October, but never signed with another team.

He ends his career with 228 tackles, 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.