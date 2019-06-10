Bengals cut offensive lineman Rod Taylor

Getty Images

The Bengals made a move to add offensive line depth earlier today, and made room for that move by releasing a guy who never played a snap.

The Bengals announced the addition of veteran guard John Jerry, and that they were waiving guard Rod Taylor to create the roster spot.

Taylor was last year’s seventh-round pick from Ole Miss, but they never got much of a look at him. He suffered a torn ACL on the first day of training camp, and was placed on injured reserve.

Jerry started 16 games for the Giants in 2017, but was cut last year and never signed with another team.