The Broncos took care of another draft pick, leaving just two to deal with before they wrap up for the spring.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Broncos signed defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones to his four-year rookie deal.

The third-rounder from Ohio State is an undersized interior rusher, who was productive throughout his college career.

The Broncos now have just two unsigned picks — second-rounders Dalton Risner and Drew Lock.