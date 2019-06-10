Carson Wentz: Both sides wanted a contract done now

AP

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says he and the team were in complete agreement that there was no need to wait on a long-term contract extension.

Asked today why he and the Eagles did a deal now, Wentz said there was a sense from both himself and the team that there’s no time like the present.

“It was something both sides wanted to get done,” Wentz said. “I wanted this to be home for a long time. Ever since being drafted it’s felt like home. As soon as we found something that was a win-win, a really fair opportunity, I jumped at it. Because I love this place. I want to be here for a while.”

Wentz said he didn’t focus a lot on the looming Collective Bargaining Agreement and whether a new deal between the owners and the players’ union would make it possible for franchise quarterbacks to get bigger contracts.

“I kind of left that to my agents, who do an amazing job,” Wentz said.

Time will tell whether Wentz is still thrilled with his contract in its last year, 2024. Right now, however, he says he got exactly the deal he wanted.