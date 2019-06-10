Competition Committee circling back with owners this week on PI replay review

Getty Images

Last week, the Competition Committee spoke to coaches about possible “tweaks” to the current rule that makes all instance of pass inference, called and not called, subject to replay review. This week, the process continues.

Per a league source, the Competition Committee will circle back with owners this week to determine whether and to what extent the current rule will be changed.

Last month, the Competition Committee secured a blank check to revise the new rule. The Competition Committee originally intended to eliminate automatic review for pass interference calls and non-calls, foisting the responsibility for initiating replay review onto coaches. As PFT explained last week, the Competition Committee encountered unexpected resistance to this approach.

The Competition Committee also must determine whether replay review will be available for Hail Mary plays and, if so, how Hail Mary plays will be defined. That will not be easy, given that coaches will find a way around whatever the objective parameters may be in order to ensure that a Hail Mary to the Hail Mary, in the form of replay review, will always be available.