Derrick Henry looking for big year before big payday

AP

Derrick Henry enters the final year of his rookie contract, but the Titans running back has no interest in looking ahead. He wanted to change the subject when a reporter broached the question about his future.

“It’s football,” Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I fell in love with it before the money. I love football.”

Henry also has no interest in looking back.

Henry rushed for 625 yards and eight touchdowns on 97 carries in five games in December. His rushing yards were the most for any running back in any month last season.

“It’s starting over,” Henry said. “We’re not worried about last year; last year is in the past. You have to start over.”

The Titans now have Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator, with Henry wanting to be “a playmaker in this offense.” Smith is expected to give Henry that chance.

And big numbers this season will equal a bigger payday for Henry.