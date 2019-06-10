Former cornerback Eric Patterson shot and killed in Tampa

Getty Images

Former Colts and Rams cornerback Eric Patterson was shot and killed Saturday morning.

According to WFLA, Tampa Police said his roommate heard a commotion inside their Tampa home early Saturday morning, and came in to find Patterson lying on his back. A suspect fled the scene.

Patterson was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The 26-year-old Patterson originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State. He also appeared in camp with the Browns. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.