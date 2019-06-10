Giants believe they are going to see “the best of Corey Coleman”

Getty Images

Corey Coleman has played 27 games, starting 19, in his three seasons. The receiver has made only 61 catches for 789 yards and five touchdowns since the Browns made him the 15th overall choice.

He has spent time with four teams.

This was not what he expected.

Coleman, though, is not done yet. Having joined the Giants last October, Coleman gets a fourth chance to do what he believes he’s capable of doing.

“You haven’t seen the best of Corey Coleman yet,” Coleman told Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “I feel like I’m getting better and better, and I’m just trying to stay humble and do what they ask of me. I’m happy to be here, and I’m not worried about what happened and didn’t happen in the past. I don’t look back in time. I’m comfortable with this team and in this offense, and I’m excited to show everything people thought I could do, and I know I can still do in this league. Nothing’s given to you, and it’s my job to prove it.”

Coleman, 24, won the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in college football in 2015. Since arriving in the NFL, the former Baylor star has carried the “bust” label.

But the Giants believe in Coleman as much as Coleman believes in himself.

“We are going to see the best of [Coleman],” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said. “He’s the first one to tell you when he came in the league, he had a lot to learn. Now he’s got an opportunity to maybe be a front-line player.”

The question is: What is the best of Corey Coleman?