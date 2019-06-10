Howie Roseman hints at internal replacement for Joe Douglas

Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles may not look very far when it comes to finding a replacement for departed Vice President of Player Personnel Joe Douglas.

According to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman gave indications that Douglas’ replacement could come from within the team’s front office.

We’re very fortunate we have a lot of talented people in this building and we prepared for the day we were going to lose someone,” Roseman said Monday. “We certainly did not want to lose Joe. Joe’s just been a great asset to us and a great resource, but we are deep. We are deep in the front office.”

Douglas spent the last four-plus years serving as Philadelphia’s Vice President of Player Personnel before being hired by the New York Jets to serve as they next General Manager last week. Douglas could certainly look to build his new staff in New York by poaching some of his former colleagues with the Eagles as well.

Andy Weidl has been the Eagles’ Director of Player Personnel the last three seasons and may be the most obvious candidate to assume Douglas’ duties moving forward.