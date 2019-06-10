Jadeveon Clowney not expected at Texans minicamp

Getty Images

In April, Brian Gaine said that the Texans still hoped to sign linebacker Jadeveon Clowney to a long-term deal but nothing came together before Gaine was fired as the team’s General Manager last week.

The team is just starting the process of finding Gaine’s replacement and talks with Clowney aren’t likely to pick up much steam until they make that hire. That likely means the Texans won’t be seeing Clowney on the field until the start of training camp at the earliest.

Clowney has not signed the franchise tag the team used earlier this year and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is not expected to be at this week’s mandatory minicamp as a result.

Whoever winds up taking over Gaine’s old job won’t have much time to work on a deal as July 15 is the deadline for Clowney to sign a deal longer than one year.