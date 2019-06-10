Jets expected to speak with Phil Savage, Todd McShay this week

AP

The Jets hired Joe Douglas as their new General Manager on Friday night and they’ll move on to filling out his staff during his first week in his new job.

That process will include speaking to people who remain on staff after the firing of Douglas’ predecessor Mike Maccagnan. It will also include conversations with candidates from outside the organization.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Douglas will be speaking with Phil Savage and Todd McShay as part of the latter process. Savage and Douglas both worked for the Ravens before Savage became the Browns’ General Manager in 2005 while McShay and Douglas were college teammates before McShay embarked on a career as a draft analyst at ESPN. McShay revealed he was in the running for a job with the Jets over the weekend.

While Douglas is having those conversations, the Jets will be wrapping up their offseason program with their final organized team activities.