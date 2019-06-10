Joe Mixon: We’re gonna shock a lot of people

Getty Images

New has been the buzzword for the Bengals this offseason.

There’s a new head coach doing things differently than Marvin Lewis used to do them, a new way of installing the offense and, per running back Joe Mixon, a “new feel” across the board. Mixon believes that all the new things that head coach Zac Taylor is doing will pay off come the regular season.

“Everybody’s starting to buy in,” Mixon said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We’re all excited to be there. Coach Taylor, the tradition that he’s trying to bring to us and things like that. I believe that we’re definitely going to be a real-life contender coming up here this next season. People sleep on us. That’s fine, we’ll let ’em sleep. At the same time, I believe we’re gonna shock a lot of people.”

The Bengals didn’t provide too many shocks to anyone’s system the last few years. We’ll find out if Mixon is right about trying things a different way adding up to something better.