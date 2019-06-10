John Harbaugh: Chris Moore is ready to break out this year

Getty Images

The development of quarterback Lamar Jackson may be the top headline for the Ravens offense this year, but it’s not the only thing needed for the team to take strides on that side of the ball.

In order for Jackson to make strides as a thrower, the team will also need some of the guys catching the ball to take a step forward. The group of candidates includes two 2019 draft picks, two 2018 draft picks and 2016 fourth-round pick Chris Moore.

Moore has 44 catches in his first three seasons and has often made a bigger impact on special teams than on offense, but head coach John Harbaugh said he believes Moore is capable of breaking out this year.

“It’s up to the player to make the move and do something about it,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “But I would say Chris is ready to do that and has been ready to do that. He practices really hard, he works hard in the weight room, he knows the offense very well, and he makes spectacular catches out here very often.”

Moore said he’s excited about “the consistent opportunity to make plays” that exists in Baltimore this season. If he takes advantage of that opportunity, Moore should only see more chances as the year unfolds.