Judge gives Kellen Winslow II jury one more chance to reach a verdict

The jury in the Kellen Winslow II case reached a consensus on four counts but remains deadlocked on eight others. The presiding judge will give them one last chance to break the impasse.

Via Dan Wetzel of Yahoo.com, the jurors will return on Tuesday to make one last attempt to break the impasse on the other counts.

Winslow’s lawyer already has asked that the judge declare a hung jury, but the judge has decided to ask the jury to make one last run at reach a verdict on the six felony and two misdemeanor counts that remain.

The jury convicted Winslow of rape, indecent exposure, and lewd conduct on Monday. He’ll face a sentence of 15 years to life on the rape count.

The fact that the jury has already convicted Winslow on one count of rape suggests that their inability to decide on the other rape counts arises from a lack of credibility on the part of the other two alleged rape victims and/or a failure of the prosecution to present a sufficiently compelling case. The same people who can’t determine whether he raped two other women already believe he’s capable of and has committed rape. That makes it easier for them to conclude that he has raped others.