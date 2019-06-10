Julio Jones, Grady Jarrett report to team facility for minicamp

Getty Images

The Falcons expected Julio Jones for their minicamp this week. They were unsure about Grady Jarrett.

The team received good news when Jones, Jarrett, Deion Jones and Vic Beasley arrived for physicals Monday ahead of the three-day mandatory camp that begins Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

All four players skipped the voluntary offseason program.

Julio Jones and Deion Jones will not participate in drills this week as they rehab foot injuries, coach Dan Quinn said.

“It was more just both of them dealing with something from their feet,” Quinn said, via Ledbetter. “It was part of maintenance I would say in some regards and also some rehab, too. They won’t participate in the camp this time, but I’m anticipating them both being ready for the training camp.”

Jarrett and Julio Jones are seeking long-term deals, and owner Arthur Blank said last week it was a matter of when, not if, for two of the Falcons’ stars.

Jarrett is set to make $15.2 million under the terms of the franchise tag, and Julio Jones has a base salary of $9.6 million.

Julio Jones skipped the minicamp last year before the Falcons adjusted his contract, giving him more than a $2 million raise. A year later, his contract remains an issue.

Beasley and Deion Jones both enter the final seasons of their rookie contracts.

The Falcons have excused cornerback Desmond Trufant from the minicamp for personal reasons, according to the team.