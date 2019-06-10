Kellen Winslow convicted on multiple counts, as jury continues to deliberate others

AP

The jury handling the Kellen Winslow II case has returned a verdict on some counts, as it continues to deliberate others.

Via Dan Wetzel of Yahoo.com, the jury has reached a decision on four of 12 charges against Winslow. It has found him guilty of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman (Jane Doe No. 2), guilty of indecent exposure in a case involving a 58-year-old woman who was gardening in her yard (Jane Doe No. 4), guilty of lewd conduct involving an elderly woman with whom he shared a health-club hot tub in 2019 (Jane Doe No. 5), and not guilty of another count of lewd conduct involving Jane Doe No. 5.

The jury has eight other counts to resolve, including two more counts of rape and six total felonies. They may be deadlocked, or close to it.

Regardless, Winslow has been convicted on one count of rape, which will result (if upheld) a prison term of 15 years to life.

The sixth overall pick in the 2004 draft, Winslow is the son of Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow.