Kellen Winslow II jury is deadlocked on eight of 12 counts

Getty Images

The jury resolving the criminal case against former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II reached a verdict on four counts. It has not reached a verdict on eight other counts, and it apparently won’t.

After roughly an hour of resumed deliberations after verdicts were announced on four counts, including a finding that Winslow is guilty of rape, the jury announced that it remains deadlocked on six remaining felonies — including two more counts of rape — and two remaining misdemeanors.

The presiding judge could urge the jury to keep trying, or the presiding judge can accept the outcome. Winslow could be retried on the remaining counts.

As it stands, he faces a sentence of 15 years to life on the rape conviction.