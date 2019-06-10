Landon Collins ready to bring it against Saquon Barkley

Getty Images

Landon Collins wasn’t able to tackle Saquon Barkley last year, which is good because they were teammates.

But now that he’s changed sides, the Washington safety is ready to take on the Giants running back.

“I’ve been ready to tackle Saquon,” Collins said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “That’s my guy, though. All love to him and he’s been doing his thing as we all know. But when I get to meet him in the hole this time, it’s going to be full-go.”

With Barkley’s size and explosiveness, there are multiple challenges for Collins or any other defensive back — catching him then bringing him down. But Collins has never shied away from contact, so it’s natural that he looks forward to the challenge.

While his departure from New York was unexpected, Collins said he going a call from Giants co-owner John Mara after he signed with the NFC East rivals. He said “It was all love,” and noted that he’s comfortable in his new surroundings after going through spring workouts with Washington.

“I feel like I’m at home with those guys,” Collins said. “I don’t feel like I bleed blue anymore.”

And that means Barkley, and every other Giant, is fair game.