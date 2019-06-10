Lions cut Connor Cook, sign David Fales

Getty Images

Connor Cook didn’t last long in Detroit.

Cook, the backup quarterback who has bounced around the league since the Raiders took him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft, was cut by the Lions today. The Lions signed Cook in January.

To take his place on the roster, the Lions signed backup quarterback David Fales. He’ll compete with Tom Savage to be Matthew Stafford‘s backup.

The 26-year-old Cook was viewed by some as a future starter when he was at Michigan State, but he has never panned out in the NFL. Last year he spent time with the Panthers and Bengals but never got on the field.

The Lions also signed offensive lineman Luke Bowanko and waived safety David Jones.