Malcolm Jenkins: Contract situations are always part of the business

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said last week he expected Malcolm Jenkins to attend the team’s mandatory minicamp this week. Multiple reports Monday indicated the safety indeed would participate this week. Now, Jenkins himself has confirmed his attendance.

He also indicated that his absence in the voluntary portion of the offseason program was contract related.

“I’m really excited to be back with the team,” Jenkins told Sharrie Williams of ABC 6 in Philadelphia. “Contract situations are always a part of the business that need to be addressed. The next few days I’m going to focus solely on football and helping my team win a championship.”

According to Williams, the Eagles’ talks with Jenkins’ representation are “ongoing and heading in a direction that now has him committed to attend.”

Jenkins, 31, has started all 16 games all five of his seasons in Philadelphia. He has earned three Pro Bowl berths.

Jenkins is scheduled to make $8.35 million this year and $7.85 million next year, the final two years of the four-year, $35 million extension he signed three years ago. That’s well off the $14 million-a- year deals signed by other top safeties recently.

Jenkins’ $8.75 million annual average ranks only ninth at his position.