Malcolm Jenkins will participate in Eagles’ mandatory minicamp

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins skipped voluntary work this offseason, but he will attend mandatory minicamp.

Jenkins is reporting for a physical today and three days of work tomorrow, according to multiple reports.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said last week that he expected Jenkins to be there, although he added that he hadn’t heard that directly from Jenkins himself. Reports have suggested that Jenkins wants a new contract.

Jenkins has started all 16 games all five of his seasons in Philadelphia, and he may feel that the Eagles ought to reward that consistent contribution with a bigger salary than the $8.1 million he’s set to make this season.