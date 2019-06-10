New Madden game has RPOs, Philly Special

Getty Images

If it’s in the game, it’s in the game. Even if it takes a little time to get into the game.

Two staples of the 2017 Eagles Super Bowl run — the run-pass option and the Philly Special — will be part of the new Madden 20 game, which debuts late July. The game will contain a whopping 200 RPO plays.

Details regarding the new edition of the game recently were revealed by EA, which through the Madden brand has had the exclusive license to NFL video football for over a decade. And while I’ve had complaints about the game in the past, I’ve been hooked on the Ultimate Team feature for the last four years, playing the game and gradually building a better and better team of current and past players while getting in 60 minutes or so per day of cardio on an exercise bike, while allows me to feel less guilty about eating whatever I feel like eating.

My only complaint about the game at this point comes from the reality that, after spending a year building a star-studded Ultimate Team that currently has a 99 Kyler Murray, a 99 Barry Sanders, a 99 JuJu Smith-Schuster, a 99 Bernardrick McKinney, a 98 Rodney Harrison, a 98 Lawrence Taylor, a 97 Randy Moss and more, everything resets to a team of slappies that has to be scratched and clawed over the course of a full year into something much better. Lather, rinse, repeat, repeat, repeat.

It’s still fun to play Madden online, with very real football dynamics like offensive and defensive tendencies, pre-snap reads and audibles, clock management, and situational football often the difference between wins and losses. The RPO will add another element of realistic decision-making, with the importance of reading the defense extending beyond the snap.

And with no competition, anyone who wants to play NFL football in video game form has two choices: Madden or dust off an old copy of NFL 2K5.