Norv Turner: It’s fun to watch Cam Newton get back to health

AP

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera wasn’t happy that someone filmed a video of quarterback Cam Newton throwing a football recently, but the general reaction around the team to Newton taking that step has been more positive.

Newton had shoulder surgery in January and returning to the point that he can throw the ball is a big step in the right direction for the Panthers offense. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner told Albert Breer of SI.com that the quarterback has been throwing for about a month and doing it in this week’s minicamp will cap a process that’s been more enjoyable than one might imagine.

“He’s really attacked this rehab, and he’s done everything he could possibly do physically to get back to where he is with the shoulder,” Turner said. “The rehab’s gone great. Obviously, part of it he did on his own, a big part of it, before we got back. But since April 20 or so, when we got back, he’s been totally engaged, both physically and mentally. It’s been fun to watch him. He’s very serious about the rehab, but he’s been Cam. Everyone likes being around him. He brings energy every day, and he’s very helpful with the young quarterbacks.”

The Panthers got off to a good start last season, but things went off the rails in the second half as Newton’s injury took its toll on his ability to both practice and play. Turner said he expects “real growth” as the team heads into its second season in the same system and that achieving that growth starts with Newton, so his return to a fuller workload this week is a welcome development in Charlotte.