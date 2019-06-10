Packers claim Pharoah McKever off waivers

Getty Images

The Packers signed third-round pick Jace Sternberger on Monday and they added another tight end to their 90-man roster as a waiver claim.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that they have claimed Pharoah McKever off of waivers. McKever was cut loose by the Jaguars when they claimed tackle Andrew Lauderdale off of waivers last week.

McKever signed with the Steelers after going undrafted out of Florida International last year. He wound up with the Jaguars later in the year, but did not appear in any regular season games.

McKever began his collegiate days at North Carolina State, but had only one catch before moving to FIU. That catch went for an 82-yard touchdown and he added 27 catches for 301 yards and three touchdowns last year.