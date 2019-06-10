Packers wrap draft class by signing third-rounder

Getty Images

The Packers will wrap up their offseason this week, and they’ll have all their picks under contract when they do.

According to a tweet from his agent, Packers third-round pick Jace Sternberger has signed his rookie deal.

The tight end from Texas A&M was the last of their picks to sign.

Sternberger caught 48 passes for 832 yards (17.3 per catch) and 10 touchdowns in his one season for the Aggies.

He won’t be expected to replicate those numbers immediately, as the Packers are well-stocked at the position, with pass-catcher Jimmy Graham and blocker Marcedes Lewis there with him.