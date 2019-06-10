Patriots scrapped final two OTA days, again

AP

Coaches like Bill Belichick complained in March about not having enough time to work with players. And they also like to voluntarily relinquish some of the time that they have to work with players.

The Patriots canceled their final two OTA sessions for 2019. That’s 20 percent of their available Phase III offseason workouts.

It’s not the first time the Pats have done this; they did the same thing last year. It’s nevertheless hard to reconcile the desire to have more practice time with the decision to give up some of the practice time that a coach has.

It could be that coaches will always give their players a reward in the form of shortening the work cycle, regardless of how long the work cycle is. Regardless, it’s hard to take very seriously the complaints that coaches don’t have enough time to prepare their players for the coming season when they don’t use all the time they have.