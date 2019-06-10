Ravens QB coach: Ball coming out cleaner for Lamar Jackson

AP

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson might have been the last to know that the team is installing an entirely new offense this offseason, but the focus of his efforts to improve on his rookie season was clear before that revelation.

Jackson has to become a more effective thrower after helping Baltimore to the playoffs with his running skills last year. Jackson remained in the thick of that process while at organized team activities last month and it will certainly continue into training camp this summer.

Quarterbacks coach James Urban has seen growth on the mechanical front with the offseason program wrapping up this week.

“You’re always chasing consistency,” Urban said, via Dan Graziano of ESPN.com. “Consistency in terms of throwing accurately, the mechanics involved, repeating the motion. They certainly haven’t been eliminated, but there are much fewer, ‘Where-did-that-come-froms’ this year when we watch him practice. It looks better in many ways. The ball comes out cleaner, the timing looks better.”

Getting Jackson to a point where you’re never asking where a particular throw came from would be a big feather in Urban’s coaching cap and a big plus for a Ravens team that went all-in on the 2018 first-round pick this year.