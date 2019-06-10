Report: Investigators quickly determined that Tyreek Hill’s son suffered accidental broken arm

Posted by Mike Florio on June 10, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
Getty Images

News came on Friday the Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is not the subject of an active criminal investigation. Some believed that this development marked the end of Hill’s potential troubles with the league. It did not.

News came on Monday that investigators previously decided that the broken arm suffered by Hill’s three-year-old son happened accidentally. Some will believe that this development marks the end of Hill’s potential troubles with the league. It does not.

WHB radio in Kansas City reports that investigators decided early in the process that neither Hill nor Crystal Espinal, the boy’s mother, broke the child’s arm. Initial reporting in March from the Kansas City Star regarding the child-abuse investigation characterized the injury as a broken arm before removing that reference from the story and then re-inserting it.

Before some Chiefs fans insist that the news of an accidental broken arm mandates Hill’s immediate return to team activities, two key paragraphs from the WHB story need to be read and understood. They appear below.

“The investigation into the couple’s parenting accelerated when Overland Park police checked on the boy in March and found bruises and welts on his body,” the report explains. “Both Hill and Espinal have admitted to investigators that they spanked the three-year-old with their hands and a belt, but prosecutors can’t determine for sure which parent, or if both, went too far.

“In April Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe held a press conference to announce criminal charges wouldn’t be brought against Hill or Espinal but stated he believed a crime was committed against the boy and it was believed the crime was about the broken arm.  It was not.  Howe’s team has halted working on the case as they still can’t bring charges for bruising and harming the boy.”

In other words, Howe still believes a crime was committed against Hill’s son and Hill remains a suspect, given that Hill has admitted to spanking the three-year-old boy with his hands and with a belt. Since both parents were involved in spanking the boy, however, prosecutors can’t prove which one committed the crime.

As explained on Sunday, Hill can be disciplined under the Personal Conduct Policy even without proof that he injured his son. Hill can be disciplined for making threats against Espinal (he told her “you need to be terrified of me too, bitch” as the couple argued the question of whether the boy respects Hill or is terrified of him), and Hill can be disciplined for creating an environment for his child deemed sufficiently unsafe to justify his removal from the home, an extraordinary step for the government to take.

The league informed PFT on Friday that the news of no active criminal investigation has no impact on the league’s position regarding Hill, since the NFL has opted to wait for the Child Protective Services proceeding to end before interviewing Hill. Monday’s news won’t change the league’s posture, either.

If anything, the portion of the report indicating that Hill has admitted to spanking the child with his hands and with a belt will make more susceptible, not less susceptible, to a suspension.

11 responses to “Report: Investigators quickly determined that Tyreek Hill’s son suffered accidental broken arm

  3. So he is innocent criminally but because we live in a hyper judgmental society and we don’t approve of the way he disciplines his child we are going to punish him financially. Some society we live in now a days….

  4. spanking a 3 year old with a belt. and hard enough to leave bruises and welts. please find this child another home before he ends up dead.

  5. Sounds an awful lot like the Roethlisberger suspension. Not enough evidence of any crime but the prosecutor said he believed the behavior was in very poor taste and was reprehensible – and he was absolutely correct. Six game suspension with no charges being filed. I don’t see how it’s different. This is coming from a Steelers fan…

  6. kcrobert10 says:
    June 10, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    So he is innocent criminally but because we live in a hyper judgmental society and we don’t approve of the way he disciplines his child we are going to punish him financially. Some society we live in now a days….

    ————-
    yeah great society, where we put aside morals because a guy plays for your favorite team.

  7. Here comes the legion of functional adults who were spanked as kids to claim that spanking has no place in parenting while turning a blind eye to the ridiculous behavior of entitled kids these days who never feared a consequence in their life.

  10. 2-4 games maybe. Maybe no suspension at all. This looks more like media hype and anti Kansas City fans hype more than anything.
    It should of been released by investigators early on that the broken arm was an accident.

  11. Giving a little swat on the rear is fine but hard spanking and belts are unacceptable. It was way different when I was younger but now times have changed and parents have changed. The fear alone of getting a spanking should be enough to encourage a 3 yr old to stop what they are doing wrong. These 2 POS are made for each other.

