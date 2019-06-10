Saints sign Kayvon Webster

Getty Images

The Saints brought free agent cornerback Kayvon Webster in for a visit last week, and it apparently went well.

Webster will sign with the Saints today, a league source told PFT.

Webster was a starter for the only two games he was healthy enough to play last season with the Texans, but injuries are a major concern for him. He missed the first four games of the season while recovering from the Achilles injury that ended his 2017 season, then suffered a quadriceps injury in Week Five, and then re-injured the quad in his first game back when he returned in Week 16.

The 28-year-old Webster has previously played for the Broncos and Rams.