Saints work out rugby player Tristan Blewett

Getty Images

Sean Payton said last week that he and others with the Saints are “searching everywhere you can for someone with the right vision as to what he could play” for the team in the future.

The head coach isn’t limiting his search to football players. Payton said that he’d watched film on rugby players and they worked one out on Monday.

Tristan Blewett was born in South Africa and played four years as a professional in that country before signing a contract with Major League Rugby’s New Orleans Gold this year. The Gold’s General Manager Ryan Fitzgerald has a football scouting background and he relayed some information about Blewett’s workout.

“They moved him all around. Didn’t drop one ball,” Fitzgerald said, via Fletcher Mackel of WDSU. “Made some amazing plays covering a lot of ground out of the Jugs machine. Very impressive. Sean Payton liked him a lot.”

We’ll see if Payton liked him enough to offer him a contract to join the team for training camp this summer.