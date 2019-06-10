Texans formally request to interview Nick Caserio

Getty Images

The Patriots turned down the Texans’ request to interview Nick Caserio in early 2018. The Texans “hope” they get to talk to Caserio about their vacant General Manager job this time.

The Texans have put in a formal request with the Patriots to talk to Caserio, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Caserio has spent the past 18 years with the Patriots, including the past decade as the team’s director of player personnel.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien coached in New England from 2007-11.

Caserio is the Texans’ first choice to replace Brian Gaine, according to McClain.