Texans reportedly “hope” to interview Nick Caserio

The Texans may want to hire Patriots executive Nick Caserio to be the new G.M. in Houston, but Caserio has to want the job. And the job has to carry enough authority to allow the Texans to hire Caserio over any objection of his current employer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans “hope” to interview Caserio, but that it currently isn’t known whether that will occur.

Caserio has spent 18 years with the Patriots. For the past decade, he has served as the team’s director of player personnel.

Before he can become the Texans G.M., he’ll have to want to make the move. The job also will require the kind of authority that would prevent the Patriots from blocking the hire.

Obviously, the Texans would also have to want Caserio. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle pointed out over the weekend that the Texans wanted Caserio when replacing Rick Smith in early 2018, and that the Texans likely want Caserio again.