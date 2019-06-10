Tyus Bowser: I’m going to show what I can do as a pass rusher

Getty Images

The Ravens drafted linebacker Tyus Bowser in the second round of the 2017 draft after he produced 22.5 sacks at the University of Houston, but he hasn’t had the same kind of production in the NFL.

Bowser has 3.5 sacks over 31 games in his first two seasons, but he could have an opportunity to do a lot more this year. Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith are gone, leaving openings at edge rusher alongside Matthew Judon for the team to fill.

Bowser believes he’ll make the most of his chance to earn a bigger role on defense.

“Of course you hate to see those guys go,” Bowser said, via the team’s website. “You develop a relationship with them. You learn from them. You see the film and you try to critique your game off them. At the same time, it’s a business. Whenever stuff happens, next man up. I’m going to show what I can do.”

Shane Ray, Pernell McPhee, Tim Williams and rookie Jaylon Ferguson join Bowser as candidates in what should be a lively competition this summer.